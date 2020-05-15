Police: Florida man making video causes crash that killed 2

ST. CLOUD, Fla. (Orlando Sentinel) — Authorities say a 20-year-old Florida man has turned himself in months after recording a Snapchat video as he drove through a red light and caused a crash that killed a woman and her son.
Hunter Black was charged Thursday with two counts of vehicular homicide and driving with a suspended license.
Police say 41-year-old Alys Gonzalez and 15-year-old Aliandro Conde were heading home from making food deliveries when Black's Jeep crashed into them.
They both died at the scene. Police say Black had made a dozen videos of running stops signs and speeding.
Black's attorney says he's cooperating with police.
