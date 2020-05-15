Subtropical or tropical storm has 80% chance to develop

The Hurricane Center has given an area of developing low pressure to our south an 80% chance of development over the weekend as it moves up toward the northern Bahamas.
There's a pretty good chance this will become Subtropical or Tropical Storm Arthur over the weekend over the Bahamas.
What's the difference between a Subtropical and Tropical Storm? Not much if you're standing outside, but don't do that. It'll be rainy and windy. The main difference is the structure of the storms.
The big question remains as to how much rain we will receive, and that continues to depend on how much development occurs close to South Florida.
The European Model and American Model both show development occurring offshore of South Florida, and us ending up with less than two inches of rainfall with the lowest amounts of rain along the Treasure Coast and inland.
Palm Beach County receives the lion's share of rainfall in both models for today through tomorrow early morning. I do think there could be a few spots that receive more than 2 inches.
Numerous showers and a few thunderstorms are possible throughout the rest of the day. Although there doesn't appear to be a threat for severe weather, some rainfall could be very heavy, winds could be very gusty, and any thunderstorm that develops could be strong.
Conditions will begin to improve by Saturday morning and afternoon as this system moves away. Sunday looks pretty nice with sunshine and lower chances for rain.
