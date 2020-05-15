WATCH: Take a tour of The Gardens Mall

May 15, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT - Updated May 15 at 2:13 PM

It was a soggy start Friday to The Gardens Mall reopening and there were many changes in place to keep shoppers safer.

At 8:30 a.m., mall walkers started their strolls for the first time in weeks and they noticed several changes.

WPTV NewsChannel 5 was first to take viewers on a tour as the mall opened some of its shops.

As of 1 p.m., more than 46,000 people saw the tour on Facebook.

Most stores were either open or planning to open, but stores like the Apple store have not decided when they are going to reopen.

Check The Gardens Mall's website for the most up-to-date information.

The Apple Store remains closed, with no date announced for its reopening.

