WATCH: Take a tour of The Gardens Mall

It was a soggy start Friday to The Gardens Mall reopening and there were many changes in place to keep shoppers safer.
At 8:30 a.m., mall walkers started their strolls for the first time in weeks and they noticed several changes.
WPTV NewsChannel 5 was first to take viewers on a tour as the mall opened some of its shops.
As of 1 p.m., more than 46,000 people saw the tour on Facebook.
Most stores were either open or planning to open, but stores like the Apple store have not decided when they are going to reopen.
The Apple Store remains closed, with no date announced for its reopening.
Things to know about The Gardens Mall Photo Gallery
Scripps Only Content 2020