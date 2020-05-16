Beaches to reopen in Delray Beach with restrictions

The city of Delray Beach is reopening public and private beaches Monday.
The municipal beach, as well as its adjacent park, will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.
Lifeguards will be monitoring the beach.
Beachgoers will be permitted to walk and jog on the beach and swim in the ocean.
However, surfing is prohibited during this first phase of reopening, as well as sunbathing, volleyball, group fitness, organized activities, congregating and the use of chairs, tents and cabana rentals.
The city will enforce any social distancing requirements established by Palm Beach County.
Parking along A1A will be allowed and parking meters on A1A will resume operation.
Paying to park is required and parking enforcement will resume.
The Anchor Park parking lot will be limited to vehicles whose drivers are Delray Beach residents.
Anyone attempting to park at Anchor Park must present a driver's license with a Delray Beach address. Parking at the Anchor Park lot is free. Posted time limits will be enforced.
