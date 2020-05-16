Food distribution held in Boynton Beach

The economic fallout continues to unravel with more staggering unemployment numbers in America.
This week NBC News reported more than 36.5 million people are out of work across the country amidst the coronavirus outbreak.
Florida is considered one of the hardest hit states when it comes to the unemployment crisis.
Organizations across South Florida have been working to meet the growing need as families continue to grapple with mounting job losses.
ICNA Relief hosted a free food distribution in Boynton Beach Saturday evening.
More than 500 families received large boxes filled with food and cooking items to help families in need of assistance.
ICNA Relief is a National Disaster Relief organization that rallies thousands of volunteers to assist their neighbors in need during times of crisis.
The event Saturday evening took place at The Al-Amin Center of Florida at 8101 South Military Trail from 5 to 7 p.m.
The organization is planning another free food distribution in Boca Raton next Saturday.
For more information visit https://www.icnarelief.org/
