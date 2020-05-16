Golf greats to compete for coronavirus relief in Juno Beach

Although the PGA Tour doesn't officially resume until June, golf returns to Palm Beach County this weekend with some of the sport's biggest names competing in a charity match.
The TaylorMade Driving Relief charity match will be held Sunday afternoon at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach.
Jupiter resident Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff will compete against Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson in a team skins game with a $3 million purse to raise money for coronavirus relief.
McIlroy and Johnson, who also live in Palm Beach County, are playing for the American Nurses Foundation, while Fowler and Wolff are playing for the CDC Foundation.
The match begins at 2 p.m. and will be televised on WPTV. It will also be streamed live here.
It will be the first of two charity golf matches held in the viewing area on consecutive weekends.
"The Match: Champions for Charity" will pit former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods against new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson. It will take place May 24 at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound.
