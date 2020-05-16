Mizner Park gets creative with restaurant dining plan

Chris Papandrea measured out additional seating for Kapow Noodle Bar after it was announced that Mizner Park in Boca Raton was going al fresco.
"I think it's great," Papandrea said Friday. "It's great to jump to the next phase if that's what it's going to be. It's another phase or just an increase to 50%. It's definitely going to help. We have a lot of guests looking to come out and join us. A lot of people were happy with this week and I'm sure they'll be even happier next week."
The move has given restaurants along the road a chance to expand outside. While inside the restaurant is preparing to increase capacity to 50% starting Monday, proper distancing regulation will also be in place.
"One-hundred percent capacity outside, no matter where they're allowing us to expand tables out as far as we want, as long as there's an emergency lane for any emergency," Papandrea said.
The roads outside Mizner Park are closed to traffic.
Mizner Park is home to roughly a dozen restaurants. Just down the block is Max's Grille. Manager Joseph Patrolia said 50% capacity isn't a major change because they're going to stay within the 6-foot guideline. But the al fresco seating is a different story for the restaurant.
"Love it, thankful for the city of Boca (Raton) for allowing us to do that, for shutting down the street," he said. "It's going to be an interesting summer."
The al fresco dining is supposed to last two weeks. But if it goes well, management will consider expanding it.
