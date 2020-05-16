2 NFL players wanted in South Fla. armed robbery surrender

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been booked into a South Florida jail to face charges in connection with an armed robbery.
Bradford Cohen, an attorney for the 2019 first-round draft pick, said in an Instagram post that his client turned himself in Saturday morning.
"I am a believer in the system and that if everything works the matter will be appropriately resolved," Cohen wrote.
Dunbar also surrendered later in the day.
Arrest warrants were issued earlier this week for the Miami natives, who are accused of robbing guests at a party Wednesday night in Miramar.
According to a police report, Baker pointed a gun at one of the attendees and directed two others, one of them Dunbar, to take money and valuables from others at the party.
"[The victim] stated under oath that Baker pointed a gun at him and he was in fear for his life," the report said.
Among the stolen items were thousands of dollars in cash and pricey designer watches.
One of the guests claimed he met Baker and Dunbar at another party two days earlier in Miami, where they had lost about $70,000.
"Police reports are just that, reports of what was told to them or said to them," Cohen wrote. "Court is what we use to then examine those reports, investigate those claims and allow the defendant an opportunity to confront the evidence. Don't rush to judgement."
Dunbar's attorney, Michael Grieco, told ESPN he gave the state attorney's office five sworn affidavits from witnesses that exonerated his client from wrongdoing. Grieco said they are the same witnesses who gave the original statements in the police report that led to the arrest warrants.
Baker, 22, faces four counts of armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm. Dunbar, 27, faces four counts of armed robbery.
Both men were being held without bond at the main Broward County jail.
