1 of 2 NFL players wanted in South Fla. armed robbery surrenders
May 16, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT - Updated May 16 at 2:58 PM

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker has been booked into a South Florida jail to face charges in connection with an armed robbery.

Bradford Cohen, an attorney for the 2019 first-round draft pick, said in an Instagram post that his client turned himself in Saturday morning.

Reports are correct that Deandre turned himself in this morning. I am a believer in the system and that if everything works the matter will be appropriately resolved. Both my client and I have felt @miramarpd and the Detective working the case, were accommodating and went out of their way to assure Mr Bakers privacy during this hard time. That is not just lip service, it is fact,, and we appreciate it. This is my 23rd year in practice defending those who I feel are wrongly charged or wrongly treated. That doesn't mean that all police officers are bad or all are good. We all have jobs to do and I believe we all do them to the best of our ability. Police reports are just that, reports of what was told to them or said to them. Court is what we use to then examine those reports, investigate those claims and allow the Defendant an opportunity to confront the evidence. Don't rush to judgement.

Online records show that Baker is being held without bond at the main Broward County jail.

"I am a believer in the system and that if everything works the matter will be appropriately resolved," Cohen wrote.

Arrest warrants were issued earlier this week for Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar.

The Miami natives are accused of robbing guests at a party Wednesday night.

According to a police report, Baker pointed a gun at one of the attendees and directed two others, one of them Dunbar, to take money and valuables from others at the party.

"[The victim] stated under oath that Baker pointed a gun at him and he was in fear for his life," the report said.

Among the stolen items were thousands of dollars in cash and pricey designer watches.

One of the guests claimed he met Baker and Dunbar at another party two days earlier in Miami, where they had lost about $70,000.

"Police reports are just that, reports of what was told to them or said to them," Cohen wrote. "Court is what we use to then examine those reports, investigate those claims and allow the defendant an opportunity to confront the evidence. Don't rush to judgement."

Dunbar has not yet been arrested.

Washington Redskins cornerback Quinton Dunbar stands on the field during a game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Landover, Md.
"My client is innocent," his attorney, Michael Grieco, told ESPN. "I don't want him to do a minute in jail for this. If we decide that he will turn himself in, then he will do so."

Baker, 22, faces four counts of armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm. Dunbar, 27, faces four counts of armed robbery.

