1 of 2 NFL players wanted in South Fla. armed robbery surrenders

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker has been booked into a South Florida jail to face charges in connection with an armed robbery.
Bradford Cohen, an attorney for the 2019 first-round draft pick, said in an Instagram post that his client turned himself in Saturday morning.
Online records show that Baker is being held without bond at the main Broward County jail.
"I am a believer in the system and that if everything works the matter will be appropriately resolved," Cohen wrote.
Arrest warrants were issued earlier this week for Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar.
The Miami natives are accused of robbing guests at a party Wednesday night.
According to a police report, Baker pointed a gun at one of the attendees and directed two others, one of them Dunbar, to take money and valuables from others at the party.
"[The victim] stated under oath that Baker pointed a gun at him and he was in fear for his life," the report said.
Among the stolen items were thousands of dollars in cash and pricey designer watches.
One of the guests claimed he met Baker and Dunbar at another party two days earlier in Miami, where they had lost about $70,000.
"Police reports are just that, reports of what was told to them or said to them," Cohen wrote. "Court is what we use to then examine those reports, investigate those claims and allow the defendant an opportunity to confront the evidence. Don't rush to judgement."
Dunbar has not yet been arrested.
"My client is innocent," his attorney, Michael Grieco, told ESPN. "I don't want him to do a minute in jail for this. If we decide that he will turn himself in, then he will do so."
Baker, 22, faces four counts of armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm. Dunbar, 27, faces four counts of armed robbery.
