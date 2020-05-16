Subtropical or tropical storm has 80% chance to develop

The National Hurricane Center is giving an area of low pressure to Florida's east an 80% chance of development over the weekend as it moves up toward the northern Bahamas.
There's a high chance this will become a Subtropical or Tropical Depression or if it gets a name it will be Arthur.
LATEST FORECAST:
What's the difference between a subtropical and tropical storm? Not much if you're standing outside. The main difference is the structure of the storms.
While we're not expecting anything severe nor gusty winds, we will have off and on showers today with a few thunderstorms as well. Otherwise we're mainly cloudy with some sun breaks.
ARE YOU PREPARED? Get your personalized hurricane survival guide
In addition, dangerous surf conditions and rip currents are possible this weekend and early next week along the southeast Florida coast.
Conditions will begin to improve by Saturday morning and afternoon as the system moves away from South Florida.
Sunday looks pretty nice with sunshine and lower chances for rain.
