Tropical Depression One forms off Florida's east coast

Tropical Depression One has formed off the east-central coast of Florida.
A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the North Carolina coast from north of Surf City to Duck, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.
A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the center of Tropical Depression One is about 125 miles east of Melbourne, Florida and about 505 miles south-southwest of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.
It will move away from Florida and strengthen into Tropical Storm Arthur by Saturday night or Sunday.
As it pulls away from Florida, our local weather conditions will improve.
