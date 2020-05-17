Drive-through graduation ceremony held in Boca Raton

A South Florida high school is not letting COVID-19 put a damper on their graduation plans this year.
The parking lot was packed with cars on Saturday as seniors from the class of 2020 from St. John Paul II Academy in Boca Raton received their high school diplomas.
Graduates had smiles on their faces and cheered as they stayed in their cars decked out with balloons and held signs of praise.
Faculty from the school handed out their diplomas and congratulated them one-by-one.
Senior Gianna Sesto said, “It’s pretty cool. This is like more fun than a real graduation. Never would’ve went through the sunroof if it wasn’t for this.”
Senior Francesca McMahon said, “It feels incredible. I think that this parade was a great change. It was the best. We are working with what we have and I am really appreciative of what my school pulled together for us.”
A total of 99 students received their high school diplomas during the ceremony.
Scripps Only Content 2020