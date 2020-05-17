Indian River Co. crash follows police pursuit in Sebastian

A Palm Bay man was arrested Saturday after he crashed following a police pursuit.
Sebastian police responded to a retail theft call at Walmart on U.S. 1.
According to Sebastian police, the suspect fled on U.S. 1 and an officer attempted to deploy stop sticks, but the suspect swerved his vehicle at the officer, who was then unable to successfully deploy them.
Sebastian police then made a determination to terminate the pursuit.
According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office (IRCSO), the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Kevine Anthony Clarke of Palm Bay, crashed a white Chevrolet Malibu into a Hyundai SUV at the intersection of 66th Avenue and 26th Street.
All of the occupants of the Hyundai, as well as a woman in the Malibu, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
IRCSO says Clarke ran away from the scene of the crash and was found in a nearby canal.
Two children that were in the Malibu were not injured.
Clarke faces 17 charges including Felony Flee & Elude, Felony Child Neglect, Aggravated Assault on an Officer, Firefighter, EMT, etc., Felony Reckless Driving with Serious Bodily Injury, leaving the scene of a crash, as well as an active warrant from Brevard County unrelated to this incident.
