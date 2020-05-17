Jupiter residents enjoy an animal parade

More than 100 cars lined the streets of Jupiter on Sunday to get a look at some wildlife.
Furry Friends Animal Rescue teamed up with Busch Wildlife for an animal parade to say thank you to the community right in front of both buildings, which happen to be across the street from each other.
Furry Friends brought out some of their adoptable dogs and passed out doggie biscuits to cars passing by.
The staff of Busch Wildlife paraded out a snake, owls, alligators and some exotic birds.
Scripps Only Content 2020