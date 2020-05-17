NFL cornerbacks accused of South Fla. armed robbery out on bond

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been released on bond after their arrests in connection with an armed robbery in South Florida.
Baker and Dunbar turned themselves in Saturday after warrants were issued for their arrests. The Miami natives are accused of robbing guests at a party Wednesday night in Miramar.
Both men appeared in court Sunday morning, when a Broward County judge set their bond at $25,000 on each count.
Baker and Dunbar face four counts each of armed robbery. Baker also faces four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.
According to a police report, Baker pointed a gun at one of the attendees and directed two others, one of them Dunbar, to take money and valuables from others at the party.
"[The victim] stated under oath that Baker pointed a gun at him and he was in fear for his life," the report said.
Among the stolen items were thousands of dollars in cash and pricey designer watches.
One of the guests claimed he met Baker and Dunbar at another party two days earlier in Miami, where they had lost about $70,000.
Dunbar's attorney, Michael Grieco, told ESPN he gave the state attorney's office five sworn affidavits from witnesses that exonerated his client from wrongdoing. Grieco said they are the same witnesses who gave the original statements in the police report that led to the arrest warrants.
Baker's attorney, Bradford Cohen, said in an Instagram post Sunday that the judge "took into account everything including affidavits and released both Baker and Dunbar."
Baker, 22, was a first-round draft pick who started 15 games for the Giants as a rookie last season.
Dunbar, 27, spent his first five seasons with the Washington Redskins before being traded to the Seahawks in March.
