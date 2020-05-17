Sunday service held in church's parking lot in West Palm Beach

United Methodist Church of the Palm Beaches held a church service once again in their parking lot on Sunday.
Churchgoers listened to the church's own radio station during Sunday's service.
It's been about two months since the church switched to the "drive-in" services to keep social distance.
Interim pastor Al Gwinn says that's what you may expect to continue in the near future, “We need to bring them together in smaller groups and so it could be that a church might plan like 9, 10, 11, 12 to separate it’s people in order to bring them together and keep them distanced apart.”
United Methodist Church of the Palm Beaches will discuss plans to reopen after June 15.
Scripps Only Content 2020