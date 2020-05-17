Tropical Storm Arthur forms off Florida's east coast

Tropical Storm Arthur has formed off the east-central coast of Florida.
A tropical storm watch has been issued for the North Carolina coast from north of Surf City to Duck, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.
A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.
Arthur is moving toward the north-northeast near 13 mph. A motion toward the north-northeast or northeast is expected Sunday. After that time, a faster northeastward motion is expected Monday.
ARE YOU PREPARED?
It will move away from Florida on Sunday.
As it pulls away from Florida, local weather conditions will improve.
