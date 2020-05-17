Tropical Storm Arthur forms off Florida's east coast

Tropical Storm Arthur has formed off the east-central coast of Florida.
A tropical storm warning has been issued for the North Carolina outer banks.
A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.
Arthur is moving toward the north-northeast near 9 mph. A motion toward the north-northeast or northeast is expected Sunday. After that time, a faster northeastward motion is expected Monday.
ARE YOU PREPARED? Get your personalized hurricane survival guide
It will move away from Florida on Sunday.
As it pulls away from Florida, local weather conditions will improve.
The latest forecast:
Scripps Only Content 2020