Tropical Storm Arthur forms off Florida's east coast
May 17, 2020 at 1:08 AM EDT - Updated May 17 at 6:18 AM

Tropical Storm Arthur has formed off the east-central coast of Florida.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the North Carolina outer banks.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

Arthur is moving toward the north-northeast near 9 mph. A motion toward the north-northeast or northeast is expected Sunday. After that time, a faster northeastward motion is expected Monday.

It will move away from Florida on Sunday.

As it pulls away from Florida, local weather conditions will improve.

The latest forecast:

South Florida weather 5/17/20

