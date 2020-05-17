Tropical Storm Arthur forms off Florida's east coast

At 1100 PM EDT (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Arthur was located by an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft near latitude 29.4 North, longitude 77.7 West. Arthur is moving toward the north-northeast near 13 mph (20 km/h). A motion toward the north-northeast or northeast is expected tonight and Sunday. After that time, a faster northeastward motion is expected on Monday. On the forecast track, Arthur will remain well offshore the east coast of Florida and Georgia tonight and Sunday, and then move near or east of the coast of North Carolina on Monday. Data from the reconnaissance aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) from the center. The minimum central pressure based on reports from the reconnaissance aircraft is estimated to be 1006 mb (29.71 inches)..