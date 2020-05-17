Tropical Storm Arthur heads up the east coast

Tropical Storm Arthur has formed off the east-central coast of Florida.
A tropical storm warning has been issued for the North Carolina outer banks.
A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.
Arthur is moving toward the north-northeast near 9 mph. A motion toward the north-northeast or northeast is expected Sunday. After that time, a faster northeastward motion is expected Monday.
ARE YOU PREPARED? Get your personalized hurricane survival guide
It will move away from Florida on Sunday.
As it pulls away from Florida, local weather conditions will improve.
The latest forecast:
At 800 AM EDT (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Arthur was located near latitude 30.3 North, longitude 77.4 West. Arthur is moving toward the north-northeast near 9 mph (15 km/h). A turn toward the northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected during the next 24 to 48 hours. On the forecast track, Arthur will remain well offshore the east coast of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina today, and then move near or just east of the coast of North Carolina on Monday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Arthur is likely to lose its tropical characteristics on Tuesday.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb (29.59 inches).
Scripps Only Content 2020