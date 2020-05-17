Tropical Storm Arthur heads up the east coast

At 800 AM EDT (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Arthur was located near latitude 30.3 North, longitude 77.4 West. Arthur is moving toward the north-northeast near 9 mph (15 km/h). A turn toward the northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected during the next 24 to 48 hours. On the forecast track, Arthur will remain well offshore the east coast of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina today, and then move near or just east of the coast of North Carolina on Monday.