Beaches open in Boca, Delray for first time since March

Despite the cloudy skies Monday morning, residents in southern Palm Beach County were eager to hit the beach for the first time in months.
Beaches are now open in some towns and cities in Palm Beach County, including Delray Beach and Boca Raton.
Boca Raton was one of the first municipalities to close its beaches, ahead of mandated closures by the county, when the coronavirus pandemic hit Florida this spring.
There are no limits on what beachgoers can do in Boca Raton: sunbathing, surfing, walking are all allowed. However, there are no lifeguards.
Also, parking lots are not open at beaches in Boca Raton, so you will have may have to walk, bike or take a rideshare. Parking is also prohibited along A1A.
Just after 11 a.m., at the South Beach Pavilion near Palmetto Park Road, there were plenty of beachgoers, but most of them were spaced out in a safe manner.
One of the concerns of the city is that beaches in southern Palm Beach County could become crowded since beaches are still closed in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.
WPTV talked to two families, one from Parkland and another from Fort Lauderdale, that came to Boca Raton to visit the beach. They said they had to park about a half-mile away and then walk to the beach.
There are some significant differences in what beachgoers can and cannot do at Boca Raton and Delray Beach.
Parking lots are open in Delray Beach to Palm Beach County residents, but you can only walk, jog and swim at the beach. No surfing or sunbathing is allowed in Delray Beach. Parking along A1A is allowed in Delray Beach.
