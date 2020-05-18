Carole Baskin selling masks to benefit Big Cat Rescue

Are you a cool cats or kitten? There’s now a coronavirus mask out there for you.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin, prominently featured in Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, started selling face masks with her oft-quoted catchphrase Saturday.
The dual-layered tie masks feature the words “Hey all you cool cats and kittens” above a whiskered feline smile. Viewers of the popular docu-series know that’s Baskin’s catchphrase.
Masks cost $11 each and come in black or leopard print. The masks are being sold to raise money to help big cats. Portions of the proceeds also support first-responders.
Big Cat Rescue and its founder have been the subject of much attention since being featured on TV in Tiger King.
