Carole Baskin selling masks to benefit Big Cat Rescue
By Associated Press | May 18, 2020 at 8:18 AM EDT - Updated May 18 at 8:53 AM

Are you a cool cats or kitten? There’s now a coronavirus mask out there for you.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin, prominently featured in Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, started selling face masks with her oft-quoted catchphrase Saturday.

The dual-layered tie masks feature the words “Hey all you cool cats and kittens” above a whiskered feline smile. Viewers of the popular docu-series know that’s Baskin’s catchphrase.

Masks cost $11 each and come in black or leopard print. The masks are being sold to raise money to help big cats. Portions of the proceeds also support first-responders.

Big Cat Rescue and its founder have been the subject of much attention since being featured on TV in Tiger King.

