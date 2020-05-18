Communities teaming up to feed the needy in Palm Beach County

One by one, Palm Beach County deputies inched closer to deliver squad cars full of food.
Tables were set up in front of Calvary Chapel in West Boca Raton. Volunteers collected the food from deputies. Everyone worked together to feed the residents who live at the Watergate Estates mobile home park nearby.
Houston Tate with Palm Beach County is the man in charge.
"It's an amazing show of how communities can come in and rely on each other and be relied upon to serve hot meals to each other during a time when many of these people are unemployed," he said.
Through a partnership with Living Hungry, Palm Beach County, several restaurants and the sheriff's office, Tate said they are able to feed communities throughout the county.
"13 locations, 800 meals are provided seven days a week for our communities," he said.
Volunteers asked people waiting in their vehicles how many meals they needed to feed their families. The hot meals were then bagged and taken to the waiting driver.
Patricia Walkins said the volunteers are a godsend.
"This means a lot to the trailer park because they do a lot of good stuff here for everybody," she said.
Keith Inwood also lives at the mobile home park.
"I think this is fabulous that they're doing this for us. It's really helping us out with the kids," he said.
Tate said communities must look within to survive in this day and age.
"This is day 61, so this is an amazing show of the embeddedness of how communities are beginning to learn to understand they have to take care of themselves," he said.
Monday was the last day of hot meals for the Watergate Mobile Home Park. The Mathis/Brooklyn community is the only remaining neighborhood to receive hot meals until Sunday, May 24.
