Florida restaurants operating at 50% capacity

More people can now eat inside restaurants across Florida.
The Sunshine State officially entered "full Phase One" of its reopening plan on Monday, meaning restaurants may operate at up to 50% capacity indoors, not including employees.
Tables must be at least 6 feet apart from each another, unless "appropriate partitioning" is in place, according to an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis.
For the last few weeks, restaurants in Florida had been operating at 25% capacity indoors, as well as offering outdoor seating with social distancing.
"Today, they will now be able to continue with the outdoor seating, but then go up to 50% indoor capacity, of course, with the proper distancing precautions," DeSantis said Monday during a news conference in Orlando.
Bars and bar counters must remain closed.
