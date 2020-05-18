Lighthouse ArtCenter in Tequesta to hold virtual art camp

The Lighthouse ArtCenter is opening its world class art programs with an innovative approach due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Children ages 6 through 12 can join “Super Summer,” in which they will receive an ArtCamp in a box each week by curbside pickup or mail delivery.
The camp will combine independent exploration and three optional, interactive, instructor-led Zoom classes for community involvement. Each week, the box will contain the supplies needed for the camp.
One of the projects will be a surprise starting the first Monday of class, which will be led by an artist who is currently showing in the gallery.
The exhibition currently on display in the gallery includes puppeteers, animation engineers and concept originators, like Carter Goodrich, who created characters for “Finding Nemo,” “Despicable Me” and “Shrek.”
There are pieces from artists who created work for “Surf’s Up” the video game, “Veggie Tales,” “National Geographic World,” “Highlights Hidden Pictures” and more.
Visitors to the gallery are required to wear a mask.
Each week, children in the camp will create their own characters then gather on Fridays for virtual show and tell with other students.
Director of Education Maria Tritico said the materials will be varied each week, and each week will build on the week prior.
“Not only are they going to imagine the character that is going to take them on these adventures, they are going to imagine the adventure that they’re going on., what kind of action wear they need in order to do all of these adventures,” said Tritico.
The "Super Summer" camp runs June 1 to July 31. Summer classes and programs for older children and adults also begins June 1.
