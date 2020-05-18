No new coronavirus deaths reported in Palm Beach County; state toll nears 2,000

The deaths in the state range from a 26-year-old man in Miami-Dade to a 103-year-old women in Miami-Dade. Ninety-three percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 62 percent 75 and older in state data through Thursday. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive -- 43 percent 55 and older and 14 percent 75 and older. At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 276 cases of infants to 4 years old and 592 from 4-14 among the 43,210 testing positive.