No new coronavirus deaths reported in Palm Beach County; state toll nears 2,000

The number of new coronavirus deaths slowed over the weekend like in past weeks as the state toll rose by 24 to 1,997 and Palm Beach County reported no fatalities to remain at 275, the Florida Department of Health announced Monday morning.
On Sunday, there were an additional 9 deaths and none in Palm Beach County. On Saturday, the increase was 47 in the state and 4 in the county.
Last Monday, there were 14 additional deaths and one in Palm Beach County. The record was April 24 when the state toll climbed by 83 and in the county by 17.
The Treasure Coast area didn't report any new deaths Monday with St. Lucie at 27, Indian River at 9, Martin at 7 and Okechobee none. On Sunday, the lone new fatality in the area was one in Martin -- a 91-year-old woman -- the first time in 17 days the county reported an increase.
New cases statewide increased to 854 after 777 Sunday and 672 Saturday. In Palm Beach County, the cases climbed by 134 compared with 49 Saturday and 113 Friday.
Meanwhile, Miami-Dade's cases increased by 206 and Broward by 79 as the Treasure Coast area added 69, including 50 in Martin, 11 in St. Lucie County, 8 in Okeechobee and none in Indian River.
The positive test rate dropped one-tenth of a percentage point to 6.9 with the rate more than 10 percent for several weeks. The most recent positive daily rate was 3.4 percent.
A total of 677,710 have been tested, an increase of 22,286 on one day, with 629,970 negative results and the remaining 1,298 inconclusive or not reported.
Miami-Dade County has the most deaths in the state, increasing by 7 to 566 in one day. Broward County increased rose by 3 to 281, just six ahead of Palm Beach County. Manatee is in fourth place with 81,
Ten of the 24 additional deaths are linked to South Florida, which accounts for 1,157 deaths for 57.9 percent of the state total though the population comprises 30 percent.
The mortality rate involving positive cases is 4.3 percent in the state compared with 6.0 percent in the United States and 6.6 percent worldwide, which passed 312,000 deaths and 4.7 million cases Sunday. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.9 percent, compared with Broward at 4.4 percent and Miami-Dade with 3.6 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 8.1 percent in St. Lucie, 8.5 percent in Indian River and 1.9 percent in Martin.
The deaths in the state range from a 26-year-old man in Miami-Dade to a 103-year-old women in Miami-Dade. Ninety-three percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 62 percent 75 and older in state data through Thursday. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive -- 43 percent 55 and older and 14 percent 75 and older. At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 276 cases of infants to 4 years old and 592 from 4-14 among the 43,210 testing positive.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 17 states.
The county's total number of confirmed cases range from newborn to 104. Martin County also reported on Sunday an infant girl tested positive.
Through Sunday, West Palm Beach leads Palm Beach County with 865 cases, followed by Lake Worth Beach with 751, Boca Raton with 551, Boynton Beach with 496, Delray Beach with 269 and Belle Glade has 269. The most cases on the Treasure Coast are in Port St. Lucie with 219.
Palm Beach County has 4,658 cases out of 51,549 total tested, including 101 awaiting results, for 9.0 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive.
Miami-Dade leads with 15,864 positive cases out of 129,764 tested for 12.2 percent, and Broward is second with 6,322 cases and 76,085 tested for 8.3 percentage.
In St. Lucie, it's 334 positive out of 6,369 for 5.2 percent, Martin with 371 of 3,219 for 11.5 percent, Indian River with 106 out of 3,112 for 3.4 percent and Okeechobee with 43 out of 1,136 for 3.8 percent.
A total of 8,304 people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 74 more than the day before. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died. The number is 857 in Palm Beach County, 85 in St. Lucie, 58 in Martin, 28 in Indian River and 6 in Okeechobee.
On Sunday, Florida dropped to 11th in the nation with 1,973 total, 19 behind Maryland, which reported 35 more deaths, according to BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {}Worldometers.info.BrightspotCmsObjectEnd Florida has 92 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 275 per million. New York, which represents one-third of the deaths in the nation, has 1,456 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 40.6 per million.
National data
Only two states reported additional deaths in triple figures. No. 1 New York had 191 Sunday after 172 Saturday, 148 Friday, 157 Thursday to move to 28,325. A few weeks ago, nearly 800 deaths were reported in one day in the state.
Neighboring New Jersey rose by 106 after 110 Saturday for second place with 10,366. In double figures were No. 3 Massachusetts with 92, No. 4 Michigan with 11, No. 5 Pennsylvania with 14, No. 6 Illinois with 48, No. 7 Connecticut with 69, No. 8 California with 81, No. 9 Louisiana with 12.
Georgia is in 14th place with an increase of 11 after 10 Saturday. No. 17 Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, reported just 1 more death to reach 1,016 as well as 72 cases.
One week ago Sunday in the United States, there were 68,597 deaths, two weeks ago there were 68,597, three weeks ago 55,412, four weeks ago 40,901, five weeks ago 25,789, six weeks ago 11,793, seven weeks ago 3,251, eight weeks ago 509, nine weeks ago 73, ten weeks ago 22, 11 weeks ago 1 and 12 weeks ago none.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 23.9 percent of the additional deaths and 28.7 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Four nations reported increases of at least 200 deaths. The death toll continues to climb significantly in Brazil. The South American nation announced 485 deaths – the second in the world -- after 816 Saturday, 824 Friday and a record 835 Thursday. In one week, Brazil has risen from 11,121 to 16,118 deaths in sixth.
No. 5 Spain is significantly higher with 27,650 after adding 87 deaths – the lowest since 48 on March 16 – compared with 104 Saturday and a high of 961 on April 12.
France climbed by 483 deaths – No. 3 in the world after 96 on Saturday and a 1,438 on April 15 – for fourth place with 28,108.
The United Kingdom, which is second behind the United States, reported 170 deaths – 298 less than Saturday – and 1,002 below the record on April 4. The kingdom has announced 34,636 deaths.
Italy, which at one time was the epicenter of the world, is in third place, gaining 145 Sunday after 153 Saturday and a high of 919 on March 27 at 31,908.
Nations in the top 10 reporting additional deaths in double figures are No. 7 Belgium with 47, No. 8 Germany with 22, No. 9 Iran with 51.
Canada is in 10th with 5,782, an increase of 113 after 117 Saturday. Mexico is in 12th place with 4,767, including 278 more deaths after 290 Saturday. No. 13 China, the original epicenter, reported zero new deaths Monday – the last one reported was April 26.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported 5 more deaths after 28 Saturday for 3,670 in 15th place as well as 466 cases. Neighboring Norway reported zero deaths at 232 and 12 cases.
Russia continues to skyrocket in cases with 9,709 more for a total of 281,752, second behind the United States and climbing past Spain by around 4,000. Russia reported 94 more deaths to rise to 2,631 in 19th, a drop of one spot. Brazil added 7,939 cases – third place -- compared with 14,919 Saturday and its record of 15,305 Friday.
RELATED: More coronavirus coverage
Scripps Only Content 2020