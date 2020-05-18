Relief fund helping Fort Pierce residents pay utility bill

Fort Pierce residents in need are receiving some help paying their utility bills.
The Fort Pierce Utilities Authority announced Monday a relief fund has been established to assist customers affected by the current economic crisis.
The relief fund, totaling $100,000, was part of a partnership with FPUA, Mustard Seed Ministries and The Agricultural and Labor Program, Inc.
Below is the criteria that customers must meet to be eligible:
- Valid Identification
- Verification of need must include proof that the Corona Virus/COVID-19 caused a financial setback that makes it difficult for you to pay your FPUA utility bill (verification criteria will be explained when appointment is made)
- Must present most current FPUA utility bill
- Assistance provided only once per account number
- One-time assistance cannot exceed $400
An appointment is required if you would like to request financial assistance with your utility bill.
Contact Mustard Seed Ministries for an appointment by calling 772-465-6021. To contact ALPI for an appointment, call 844-356-8138.
