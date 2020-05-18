Relief fund helping Fort Pierce residents pay utility bill

By Scott Sutton | May 18, 2020 at 2:23 PM EDT - Updated May 18 at 2:34 PM

Fort Pierce residents in need are receiving some help paying their utility bills.

The Fort Pierce Utilities Authority announced Monday a relief fund has been established to assist customers affected by the current economic crisis.

The relief fund, totaling $100,000, was part of a partnership with FPUA, Mustard Seed Ministries and The Agricultural and Labor Program, Inc.

Below is the criteria that customers must meet to be eligible:

  • Valid Identification
  • Verification of need must include proof that the Corona Virus/COVID-19 caused a financial setback that makes it difficult for you to pay your FPUA utility bill (verification criteria will be explained when appointment is made)
  • Must present most current FPUA utility bill
  • Assistance provided only once per account number
  • One-time assistance cannot exceed $400

An appointment is required if you would like to request financial assistance with your utility bill.

Contact Mustard Seed Ministries for an appointment by calling 772-465-6021. To contact ALPI for an appointment, call 844-356-8138.

