Socially distanced parade held for seniors in Palm Beach Gardens

A socially distanced parade was held for seniors in Palm Beach Gardens on Saturday, to celebrate the fact that no residents in either the Chatsworth Assisted Living Community or the Devonshire Senior Living Community have contracted coronavirus.
Family members attended the event, but remained in their vehicles.
95-year-old resident General Frank Crooks said, "I really appreciated them coming by today. Very nice of them taking the time to do all that, a lot of effort. I'm very fortunate to have a good daughter to help me."
The residents who participated were excited to go outside to celebrate with their family.
Scripps Only Content 2020