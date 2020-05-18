St. Lucie County to hold traditional graduation ceremonies

St. Lucie County public high school seniors will now get the chance to walk across the stage.
The school district announced over the weekend that traditional graduation ceremonies for the six district high schools will be held June 30 through July 2 at Lawnwood Stadium in Fort Pierce.
Superintendent Wayne Gent said he spoke with the health district and senior class leaders before making the call.
“That’s why we’re here -- to see the kids walk across the stage. This brings closure. The senior class has really been through a lot. They haven’t had their proms, their senior trips. We feel this is so important for them to see their class one more time,” said Gent.
Tickets will be limited to two per family, and seating will be spaced out with social distancing in mind.
Virtual graduations for the high schools will still be held as planned next week.
St. Lucie County joins Martin, Indian River and Okeechobee counties with plans to hold traditional graduation ceremonies.
In early April, Palm Beach County canceled high school graduation ceremonies at the South Florida Fairgrounds.
