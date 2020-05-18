University officials in Florida prepare for fall reopening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s public university system must develop a plan by month's end to allow the country’s second-largest four-year college system to reopen in the fall.
Hundreds of thousands of students were sent home in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The chancellor of the 12-campus university system said Monday that university officials must present guidelines to the board of governors at a public meeting May 28.
The guidelines will serve as a blueprint for each campus to draft individual reopening plans, which the board of governors will consider at its June meeting.
