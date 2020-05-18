University officials in Florida prepare for fall reopening

May 18, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT - Updated May 18 at 5:13 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s public university system must develop a plan by month's end to allow the country’s second-largest four-year college system to reopen in the fall.

Hundreds of thousands of students were sent home in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The guidelines will serve as a blueprint for each campus to draft individual reopening plans, which the board of governors will consider at its June meeting.

