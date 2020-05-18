Wellington mall reopens with new safety measures

The Mall at Wellington Green is back in business after being closed for nearly two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As the state of Florida transitions into the full phase one of the governor's reopening strategy, the mall announced new safety measures to help keep shoppers and employees safe.
All entrances are equipped with hand sanitizing stations and signs promoting health and safety guidelines.
Although face masks aren't mandatory by the state, shoppers are encouraged to wear them. Some shops at the mall may require one before entering.
The mall has also rolled out a new curbside pickup service.
Each store and restaurant has been assigned one of seven color-coded customer pick up parking areas located around the mall. When it’s time for your order to be picked up, the store team will let you know which location to use and provide you the phone number. Once you arrive simply call the number and your items will be delivered right to your.
Mall hours are Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
For additional information on the mall's reopening plan click here.
