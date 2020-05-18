Wellington moms helping each other manage pandemic pressure

These past few months have been extremely difficult for parents as they have navigated the stay-at-home orders put in place during the coronavirus.
However, a Wellington mother created a private Facebook group that is helping mothers so they do not feel so isolated.
For Aimee Weisberger Stern, the Facebook group BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} Mom's Club of Wellington, BrightspotCmsObjectEnd started out as place where mothers could talk to one another.
“(I wanted to) have a specific page to go to talk about concerns, questions, reaching out to each other to have a common interest,” said Stern.
After just a couple of years, the group expanded throughout Florida. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it became the ultimate resource for some moms needing a helping hand.
“When it came to COVID, I think it was imperative that people had an outlet,” said Stern.
She said seeing different communities come together to help one another has been a silver lining.
“It was kind of like a news source, and then kind of friend source, and having that virtual friend that you’re able to reach out to,” said Stern.
The group has helped members in need by donating food, face coverings and held livestreams with local doctors about staying healthy.
The latest push to keep people connecting with one another is the group’s TikTok challenge where members post their best videos to compete and win a gift card to a local business.
“There’s services, and there is help out there, so no one should ever feel like they’re alone. It is a virtual hug,” said Stern.
