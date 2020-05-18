What’s a Facebook Avatar? Here’s how to create yours

After a decade of dominance, Snapchat's Bitmoji now has some competition on the cartoon yourself market.
Facebook rolled out its Avatar feature to users in the US this week, after launching it last year in other countries.
The feature allows Facebook users to create a cartoon avatar of themselves. They can use the avatar in comments, Facebook stories and messenger.
If you can't wait to try out the new feature, follow the steps below to create your own Facebook avatar.
Step 1: Open up the Facebook app on your iOS or Android phone. Then tap on the three horizontal lines in the bottom-right of your screen. Step 2: Scroll down and tap "See More." Step 3: Tap on "Avatars." Step 4: Tap "Next" then "Get Started."
From there, you will be able to customize your Avatar's skin tone, hairstyle, hair color, face shape, eye shape and color, makeup, eyebrows, nose shape, facial hair, body shape and outfit until you have a cartoon resembling you.
If you're on a web browser, go to Messenger or the comment box anywhere on FB. Click the sticker button next to the text box. If the option’s rolled out to you, you should immediately see an option to “Make Your Avatar.” Select this and get started.
