Cornavirus deaths spike in state past 2,000; 9 more in Palm Beach County

After two days of low coronavirus death increases in Florida, the state toll surged by 55 to 2,052 and Palm Beach County rose to the second-most deaths with nine more fatalities to rise to 284 the Florida Department of Health announced Monday morning.
But some good news: new cases statewide decreased from 854 to 502 after 777 Sunday and 672 Saturday. In Palm Beach County, they climbed by 41 compared with 134 Sunday and 49 Saturday.
The Treasure Coast reported 32 more cases, including 25 more in Stuart after a spike of 50 Monday as well as 3 more in St. Lucie, 2 in Indian River and 2 in Okeechobee. Meanwhile, Miami-Dade's cases increased by 78 and Broward by 47.
Death statistics traditionally climb after two days of weekend data. In the state, the toll had increased by 9 on Sunday and by 24 on Monday. Palm Beach County hadn't reported any new deaths during that time.
Last Tuesday, 44 additional deaths were reported in the state and 7 in Palm Beach County. Two weeks ago the increase was 72. The record was Tuesday, April 24 when the state toll climbed by 83 and in the county by 17, also a record.
The Treasure Coast area reported two additional deaths Tuesday. St. Lucie rose to 28 and Martin climbed to 8. Remaining the same were Indian River at 9, Martin at 7 and Okechobee none.
Miami-Dade County has the most deaths in the state, increasing by 12 to 578 in one day. Broward County rose by 1 to 282, just 2 behind Palm Beach County. Lee is in fourth place 89 and no new deaths in one day after 11 more Monday. Manatee is fifth place with 82, a rise of 1.
Twenty-four of the 55 additional deaths are linked to South Florida, which accounts for 1,189 deaths for 57.9 percent of the state total though the population comprises 30 percent.
The state positive test rate dropped four-tenths of a percentage point to 6.5 with the rate more than 10 percent for several weeks. The most recent positive daily rate was 1.3 percent compared with 3.4 percent the day before.
A total of 717,162 have been tested, an increase of 39,452 on one day, with 668,911 negative results and the remaining 1,307 inconclusive or not reported. On Monday, the state reported 22,286 additional tests,
The mortality rate involving positive cases is 4.4 percent in the state compared with 5.9 percent in the United States and 6.5 percent worldwide, which passed 319,000 deaths and 4.8 million cases Monday. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.0 percent, compared with Broward at 4.4 percent and Miami-Dade with 3.6 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 8.3 percent in St. Lucie, 8.3 percent in Indian River and 2.0 percent in Martin.
The deaths in the state range from a 26-year-old man in Miami-Dade to a 104-year-old women in Miami-Dade. Ninety-four percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 63 percent 75 and older in state data. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive -- 43 percent 55 and older and 14 percent 75 and older. At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 390 cases of infants to 4 years old and 629 from 4-14 among the 46,442 testing positive.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 17 states.
The county's total number of confirmed cases range from newborn to 104. Martin County also reported on Sunday an infant girl tested positive.
Through Monday, West Palm Beach leads Palm Beach County with 892 cases, followed by Lake Worth Beach with 802, Boca Raton with 568, Boynton Beach with 510, Delray Beach with 429 and Belle Glade has 281, an increase of 12. The most cases on the Treasure Coast are in Port St. Lucie with 226.
Palm Beach County has 4,699 cases out of 53,645 total tested, including 108 awaiting results, for 8.8 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive.
Miami-Dade leads with 15,942 positive cases out of 138,395 tested for 11.5 percent, and Broward is second with 6,369 cases and 79,134 tested for 8.0 percentage.
In St. Lucie, it's 337 positive out of 6,833 for 4.9 percent, Martin with 396 of 3,658 for 10.8 percent, Indian River with 108 out of 3,225 for 3.3 percent and Okeechobee with 45 out of 1,169 for 3.8 percent.
A total of 8,494 people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 190 more than the day before. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died. The number is 913 in Palm Beach County, 87 in St. Lucie, 58 in Martin, 29 in Indian River and 7 in Okeechobee.
Florida is in 11th in the nation for total deaths behind Maryland, according to Worldometers.info. Maryland has reported 26 more deaths than Florida, including 31 Monday.
Florida has 96 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 279 per million. New York, which represents one-third of the deaths in the nation, has 1,464 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 41.1 per million.
National data
The death toll was 91,981 with 1,001 additional deaths reported Monday. Cases hit 1,550,294 with 22,060 additional ones. Last Monday, there were 1,060 additional deaths and 18,196 more cases.
Only two states reported additional deaths in triple figures Monday.
Pennsylvania reported the most new deaths, 165, after 14 on Sunday for fifth place at 4,668.
No. 1 New York reported 155 deaths after 191 Sunday to move to 28,480. A few weeks ago, nearly 800 deaths were reported in one day in the state.
Neighboring New Jersey rose by 82 for second place after 106 Sunday with 10,443. Also in double figures were No. 3 Massachusetts with 65, No. 4 Michigan with 24, No. 6 Illinois with 57, No. 7 Connecticut with 41, No. 8 California with 32, No. 9 Louisiana with 72.
Georgia is in 14th place with an increase of 40 after 11 Sunday. No. 17 Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, reported 3 more deaths to reach 1,019 as well as 227 more cases.
One week ago Tuesday in the United States, there were 83,718 deaths, two weeks ago there were 72,271, three weeks ago 59,265, four weeks ago 45,536, five weeks ago 30,081, six weeks ago 15,526, seven weeks ago 5,151, eight weeks ago 957, nine weeks ago 121, 10 weeks ago 30, 11 weeks ago 9 and 12 weeks ago none.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 29.1 percent of the 3,445 additional deaths and 28.7 percent of the world total Tuesday though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
The United States and Brazil were the only nations reporting at least 200 new deaths. Brazil announced 735 Monday after 816 Saturday, 824 Friday and a record 835 Thursday. In one week, Brazil has risen from 11,625 to 16,853 deaths in sixth.
No. 5 Spain is significantly higher with 27,709 after adding 59 deaths – the lowest since 48 on March 16 – compared with 87 Sunday and a high of 961 on April 12.
France climbed by 131 deaths, significantly lower than the 483 Sunday and a record 1,438 on April 15 – for fourth place with 28,239.
The United Kingdom, which is second behind the United States, reported 160 deaths, 10 less than Sunday and 1,172 below the record on April 21. The kingdom has announced 34,796 deaths.
Italy, which at one time was the epicenter of the world, is in third place, gaining 99 Monday -- the lowest since 97 on March 9 -- after 145 Sunday and a high of 919 on March 27 at 32,007.
Nations in the top 10 reporting additional deaths in double figures are No. 7 Belgium with 28, No. 8 Germany with 74, No. 9 Iran with 69 and No. 10 Canada with 57.
Mexico is in 12th place with 5,177, including 132 more Sunday and 278 Sunday. No. 13 China, the original epicenter, reported zero new deaths Tuesday – the last one reported was April 26.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported 19 more deaths in 15th place with 3,698 as well as 234 cases. Neighboring Norway reported 1 more death to rise to 233 as well as 8 more cases.
Russia continues to skyrocket in cases with 8,926 more for a total of 290,678, second behind the United States. Russia reported 91 more deaths to rise to 2,722 in 19th. Brazil added 14,228 cases and below the record of 15,305 Friday for a total of 255,368, in fourth behind Spain.
