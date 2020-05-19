DeSantis: 97 percent of eligible claims have been paid

Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference at the state capitol in Tallahassee focusing on the coronavirus, unemployment and jobless benefits.
He was joined by Department of Management Services Secretary Jonathan Satter.
According to latest figures from the Department of Economic Opportunity, 1.4 million claims have been processed with more than $2 billion paid to unemployed workers since March 15.
DeSantis said Tuesday that 97 percent of eligible claimants have been paid.
"The department has paid out more money in the last 10 weeks than it had in the previous five years combined," said DeSantis.
However, he also still compared the state's system to a, “jalopy in the Daytona 500."
The governor also said many claims have been rejected for several reasons including incomplete information and even fraud.
However, some workers have pushed back on that assertion , saying the state's confusing website and application process are partly to blame.
DeSantis deflected a question regarding the firing of the person who designed the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, saying it was a “nonissue," and he was proud of the site's transparency.
