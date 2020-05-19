How are beach restrictions being enforced in Delray Beach?

Beaches finally opened Monday in southern Palm Beach County after being closed for two months, much to the delight of South Florida residents.
Delray Beach has decided to limit beach use to walking, jogging and swimming. People at the beach are not allowed to sunbathe, surf or bring a chair. Also, beach bathrooms remain closed.
The city said on their website the restrictions are in place to prevent “large crowds arriving from communities to the south, putting significant pressure the city’s resources.”
Beaches in Broward and Miami-Dade counties remain closed until May 26.
So, how are these restrictions being enforced in Delray Beach?
Officers with Delray Beach police beach patrol are using ATVs to travel along the beach to make sure everyone is adhering to social distancing and following the rules put in place by the city.
The city said they are taking an approach of "compliance versus enforcement" if they see someone who is not following the rules.
However, if a beachgoer does not comply, they may be asked to leave or could receive a notice to appear in court.
Officers said they are really hoping people follow the rules heading into the Memorial Day weekend, so everyone can enjoy the ocean in a safe manner.
Ocean Rescue is present, but they are monitoring the water to ensure swimmers are staying safe, not enforcing the restrictions.
