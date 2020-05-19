JCC holding 9-week summer program for children

Enrollment is now open for a new summer program at the Mandel Jewish Community Center.
With summer beginning next month, many parents are looking for activities to keep their children busy. Due to coronavirus, Mandel JCC was forced to cancel their original summer program called Camp Shalom.
This year they have rolled out an all new program called "Summer Days at the J."
The program will be held at both JCC locations in Palm Beach Gardens and Boynton Beach.
Although the summer program has changed, organizers say the purpose is still the same -- provide a safe and fun environment for children.
The new program will include activities such as arts and crafts, swimming, games, sports, dance, spirit, dress-up days and more. Also, there won't be any field trips this summer due to social distancing guidelines.
However, JCC president Jesse Rosen Mandel said there is still a lot to look forward to and kids can still expect to have a fun-filled time.
"I think what you're going to see mainly is how we function in smaller groups because the public health experts are saying smaller is better," Mandel said. "We're going to do much smaller groups of less children and staff. We actually have less children overall, so it's a more intimate experience and more staff to take care of them."
Enrollment is open now with the nine-week program beginning June 8.
Rosen also said they are all looking for program counselors and certified lifeguards.
"If you are a child, and you want to have fun, you're eligible," Mandel said. "Slots are filling up really fast. There's not a lot of care being offered for the summer right now and we are really excited to be able to do it."
“Summer Days at the J” costs $340 per week for the nine-week session. It will cost $350 per week for either the five- or four-week session.
Click here to learn more and how to sign up.
