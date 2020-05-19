Martin County opening all beaches to non-residents

Martin County will open their beaches to non-residents on Wednesday.
Officials reopened beaches on May 8 after months of closure due to the coronavirus, but only to residents.
At Stuart Beach, there were electric signs posted saying deputies would be checking IDs to verify that beachgoers lived in the county.
Hobe Sounds Beach had remained closed because of its proximity to Palm Beach County, but will also open Wednesday.
Palm Beach County reopened their beaches on Monday, but Broward County beaches will remain closed until after Memorial Day.
The decision comes as Broward County and Miami-Dade County entered Phase One of Gov. DeSantis' reopening plan on Monday.
