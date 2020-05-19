Martin County opening beaches to non-residents

Martin County will open its beaches to anyone, not just county residents, starting on Wednesday.
Officials reopened beaches on May 8 to county residents only after nearly two months of closures due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
But on Tuesday, county leaders announced they're relaxing restrictions and opening county beaches to all residents.
In addition, Hobe Sound Beach, which was closed because of its proximity to Palm Beach County, will reopen on Wednesday.
The decision comes just one day after beaches throughout Palm Beach County were allowed to reopen.
Beaches in neighboring Miami-Dade and Broward counties will remain closed until May 26, the day after Memorial Day.
On Tuesday, county leaders addressed concerns that residents from Miami-Dade and Broward counties may drive up to Martin County to go to beaches there.
"The Palm Beach County beaches opened. All of them," said Commissioner Edward Ciampi. "I don't think if you live in Miami-Dade or Broward you would drive past all of the open beaches in Palm Beach County and continue your way up here."
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 396 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Martin County, including eight deaths.
