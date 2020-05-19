No new coronavirus deaths reported in Palm Beach County; state toll nears 2,000

The number of new coronavirus deaths slowed over the weekend like in past weeks as the state toll rose by 24 to 1,997 and Palm Beach County reported no fatalities to remain at 275, the Florida Department of Health announced Monday morning.
On Sunday, there were an additional 9 deaths and none in Palm Beach County. On Saturday, the increase was 47 in the state and 4 in the county.
Last Monday, there were 14 additional deaths and one in Palm Beach County. The record was April 24 when the state toll climbed by 83 and in the county by 17.
The Treasure Coast area didn't report any new deaths Monday with St. Lucie at 27, Indian River at 9, Martin at 7 and Okechobee none. On Sunday, the lone new fatality in the area was one in Martin -- a 91-year-old woman -- the first time in 17 days the county reported an increase.
New cases statewide increased to 854 after 777 Sunday and 672 Saturday. In Palm Beach County, the cases climbed by 134 compared with 49 Saturday and 113 Friday.
Treasure Coast area added 69 cases -- 50 in Martin, 11 in St. Lucie County, 8 in Okeechobee and none in Indian River. Martin's cases increased to 371, including Indiantown climbing from 128 to 144 and Stuart from 108 to 138.
Meanwhile, Miami-Dade's cases increased by 206 and Broward by 79.
On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said 400 of Saturday's 554 new cases in Miami-Dade County were due to a "test center not affiliated with the state" that hadn't reported the results for cases from three weeks ago.
The state positive test rate dropped one-tenth of a percentage point to 6.9 with the rate more than 10 percent for several weeks. The most recent positive daily rate was 3.4 percent.
A total of 677,710 have been tested, an increase of 22,286 on one day, with 629,970 negative results and the remaining 1,298 inconclusive or not reported.
Miami-Dade County has the most deaths in the state, increasing by 7 to 566 in one day. Broward County rose by 3 to 281, just six ahead of Palm Beach County. Lee moved into fourth place at 89 with an announcement of 11 deaths in one day. Manatee is fifth place with 81.
Ten of the 24 additional deaths are linked to South Florida, which accounts for 1,157 deaths for 57.9 percent of the state total though the population comprises 30 percent.
The mortality rate involving positive cases is 4.3 percent in the state compared with 5.9 percent in the United States and 6.5 percent worldwide, which passed 319,000 deaths and 4.8 million cases so far Monday. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.9 percent, compared with Broward at 4.4 percent and Miami-Dade with 3.6 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 8.1 percent in St. Lucie, 8.5 percent in Indian River and 1.9 percent in Martin.
The deaths in the state range from a 26-year-old man in Miami-Dade to a 104-year-old women in Miami-Dade. Ninety-four percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 63 percent 75 and older in state data. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive -- 43 percent 55 and older and 14 percent 75 and older. At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 390 cases of infants to 4 years old and 629 from 4-14 among the 46,442 testing positive.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 17 states.
The county's total number of confirmed cases range from newborn to 104. Martin County also reported on Sunday an infant girl tested positive.
West Palm Beach leads Palm Beach County with 892 cases, followed by Lake Worth Beach with 802, Boca Raton with 568, Boynton Beach with 510, Delray Beach with 429 and Belle Glade has 281, an increase of 12. The most cases on the Treasure Coast are in Port St. Lucie with 226.
Palm Beach County has 4,658 cases out of 51,549 total tested, including 101 awaiting results, for 9.0 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive.
Miami-Dade leads with 15,864 positive cases out of 129,764 tested for 12.2 percent, and Broward is second with 6,322 cases and 76,085 tested for 8.3 percentage.
In St. Lucie, it's 334 positive out of 6,369 for 5.2 percent, Martin with 371 of 3,219 for 11.5 percent, Indian River with 106 out of 3,112 for 3.4 percent and Okeechobee with 43 out of 1,136 for 3.8 percent.
A total of 8,304 people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 74 more than the day before. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died. The number is 857 in Palm Beach County, 85 in St. Lucie, 58 in Martin, 28 in Indian River and 6 in Okeechobee.
On Sunday, Florida dropped to 11th in the nation behind Maryland, according to BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} Worldometers.info. BrightspotCmsObjectEnd Maryland has reported 26 more deaths than Florida, including 31 Monday.
Florida has 93 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 277 per million. New York, which represents one-third of the deaths in the nation, has 1,462 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 41.0 per million.
National data
The death toll was 91,981 with 1,001 additional deaths reported Monday. Cases hit 1,550,294 with 22,060 additional ones. Last Monday, there were 1,060 additional deaths and 18,196 more cases.
Only two states reported additional deaths in triple figures Monday.
Pennsylvania reported the most new deaths, 165, after 14 on Sunday for fifth place at 4,668.
No. 1 New York reported 155 deaths after 191 Sunday to move to 28,480. A few weeks ago, nearly 800 deaths were reported in one day in the state.
Neighboring New Jersey rose by 82 for second place after 106 Sunday with 10,443. Also in double figures were No. 3 Massachusetts with 65, No. 4 Michigan with 24, No. 6 Illinois with 57, No. 7 Connecticut with 41, No. 8 California with 32, No. 9 Louisiana with 72.
Georgia is in 14th place with an increase of 40 after 11 Sunday. No. 17 Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, reported 3 more deaths to reach 1,019 as well as 227 more cases.
One week ago Monday in the United States, there were 81,847 deaths, two weeks ago there were 69,921, three weeks ago 56,798, four weeks ago 42,853, five weeks ago 27,515, six weeks ago 13,298, seven weeks ago 4,066, eight weeks ago 689, nine weeks ago 95, 10 weeks ago 26, 11 weeks ago 6 and 12 weeks ago none.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 29.1 percent of the 3,445 additional deaths and 28.7 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
The United States and Brazil were the only nations reporting at least 200 new deaths. Brazil announced 735 Monday after 816 Saturday, 824 Friday and a record 835 Thursday. In one week, Brazil has risen from 11,625 to 16,853 deaths in sixth.
No. 5 Spain is significantly higher with 27,709 after adding 59 deaths – the lowest since 48 on March 16 – compared with 87 Sunday and a high of 961 on April 12.
France climbed by 131 deaths, significantly lower than the 483 Sunday and a record 1,438 on April 15 – for fourth place with 28,239.
The United Kingdom, which is second behind the United States, reported 160 deaths, 10 less than Sunday and 1,172 below the record on April 21. The kingdom has announced 34,796 deaths.
Italy, which at one time was the epicenter of the world, is in third place, gaining 99 Monday -- the lowest since 97 on March 9 -- after 145 Sunday and a high of 919 on March 27 at 32,007.
Nations in the top 10 reporting additional deaths in double figures are No. 7 Belgium with 28, No. 8 Germany with 74, No. 9 Iran with 69 and No. 10 Canada with 57.
Mexico is in 12th place with 5,177, including 132 more Sunday and 278 Sunday. No. 13 China, the original epicenter, reported zero new deaths Tuesday – the last one reported was April 26.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported 19 more deaths in 15th place with 3,698 as well as 234 cases. Neighboring Norway reported 1 more death to rise to 233 as well as 8 more cases.
Russia continues to skyrocket in cases with 8,926 more for a total of 290,678, second behind the United States. Russia reported 91 more deaths to rise to 2,722 in 19th. Brazil added 14,228 cases and below the record of 15,305 Friday for a total of 255,368, in fourth behind Spain.
