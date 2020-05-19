Singer Island beaches to reopen on Tuesday

Beaches on Singer Island will reopen on Tuesday.
During an emergency meeting, the Riviera Beach City Council voted 7-1 to reopen beaches starting around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The decision comes just one day after beaches throughout Palm Beach County were allowed to reopen after being closed for nearly two months due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
However, some communities have restrictions when it comes to beach access.
Boca Raton's beaches are open, but beach parking lots remain closed and parking is prohibited along A1A.
In Delray Beach, you can only walk, jog, and swim at the beach. No surfing or sunbathing is allowed.
The Town of Palm Beach said it won't open its beaches until May 26, the day after Memorial Day. Once the beaches reopen, sunbathing will not be allowed, only exercise activities like walking, running, and swimming.
In Martin County, officials said beaches will now be open to anyone, not just county residents. In addition, Hobe Sound Beach will reopen on Wednesday.
