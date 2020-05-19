South Florida Science Center and Aquarium to reopen on Memorial Day

The South Florida Science Center and Aquarium announced Tuesday the Phase One of its reopening plan, following weeks of "quarantine" due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The initiative comes just in time for Memorial Day weekend, when the Science Center will reopen its doors to the general public.
Members will be admitted May 22, 23 and 24 and all guests will be welcomed on May 25 and beyond, according to a news release.
Existing members will receive a 3-month extension to make up for the time lost.
The Science Center said it will operate on limited capacity. All guests and staff must wear masks, except guests who are 2-years-old and younger. Social distancing must also be practiced.
“The safety of our staff and guests is the #1 priority, so we have developed a comprehensive safety plan which includes hand-sanitizing stations, regularly disinfecting all surfaces every hour and much more” said Kate Arrizza, President and CEO of the Science Center. “As a mother of two, I do not want to take any chances, so we have pulled out all the stops when it comes to safety. I am looking forward to taking this step of getting back to normal and am grateful we are able to keep opening every mind to science.”
The Science Center plans a series of daily live shows.
The first phase of reopening includes the aquarium, Science on a Sphere and programming in the Cox Amphitheater.
The reopening price will be $11.95 for adults and $7.95 for children over 3-years-old. Seniors, members and babies do not pay.
