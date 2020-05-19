South Florida Science Center and Aquarium to reopen on Memorial Day

“The safety of our staff and guests is the #1 priority, so we have developed a comprehensive safety plan which includes hand-sanitizing stations, regularly disinfecting all surfaces every hour and much more” said Kate Arrizza, President and CEO of the Science Center. “As a mother of two, I do not want to take any chances, so we have pulled out all the stops when it comes to safety. I am looking forward to taking this step of getting back to normal and am grateful we are able to keep opening every mind to science.”