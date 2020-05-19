Spreading coronavirus awareness in the Glades

Bishop Kenny Berry is born and raised in the Glades, and he’s the pastor at Grace Fellowship Worship Center. He’s now working to better inform his congregation and anyone who will listen about the seriousness of the coronavirus after a recent spike in cases.
“I just want to encourage the people to follow protocol, follow the orders that have been given,” Berry said.
Belle Glade has been called a hot spot for the virus after 40 percent of patients at Lakeside Medical Center were testing positive earlier this month. On Tuesday, positive cases of COVID-19 stood at 289.
The Health Care District of Palm Beach County has launched an effort to spread awareness, and tapped former NFL wide receiver and Pahokee native, Anquan Boldin, to record a public service announcement to discourage people from large gatherings
“This is Anquan Boldin. I just want to say during this time we should all be looking out for each other. The coronavirus is real and people are dying, but we can beat it by washing our hands a lot, staying away from crowds and by staying home. Staying apart will keep us safe...we can get through this together. Stay home and everyone in the Glades stay safe,” Boldin said in the PSA, which has aired on the radio.
The Health Care District has been distributing flyers with prevention tips, and handed out masks last week at a food distribution event in South Bay.
“Getting the word out through social media and these education campaigns through events where we are handing out face masks, all of this is going to help to suppress the number of positive cases,” said Tom Cleare, Assistant Vice President of Planning and Community Engagement with the Health Care District of Palm Beach County.
Both Boldin and Bishop Berry, with the help of the health care district, are supporting their community through this pandemic to help save lives.
“I think as we continue to encourage and enforce these things here, I think we’ll actually see a standstill,” Berry said.
Testing has been increased in the Glades. It’s offered free for all Glades residents at Lakeside Medical Center. Call 561-642-100 to make an appointment. Testing is open to all ages and you don’t need to have symptoms to be tested.
