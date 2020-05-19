Teens celebrate graduation thanks to The Lord’s Place and GL Homes

Four teenagers, Sylvia, Sarah, McKenna and Cleveland are celebrating their senior graduation.
The teens looked forward to traditional graduations, but due to the pandemic, that experience changed to a virtual graduation.
The Lord's Place in West Palm Beach teamed up with GL Homes to make the experience a little more celebratory for the teenagers and their families.
Staff members at The Lord's Place are familiar with the teenagers, because these teens were homeless in the past.
GL Homes bought the teens a cap and gown and hired a professional photographer to take their pictures.
The teens plan to go to college.
