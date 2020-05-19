US Representatives respond to allegations of FL Health Departmet cover-up

State Attorney Dave Aronberg of Palm Beach County also tweeted his concerns over the accusations. In an interview with LaGrone, he told her “when the state is about to reopen and the data on which we’re basing our decisions is either faulty or, possibly, being manipulated- that can’t happen when lives are at stake,” he said. “People will be going out in public with a false sense of security that the coronavirus subsided when, in reality, it could be on the rise.” But Aronberg said it’s too soon to suggest the possibility the allegations could lead to criminal charges. “It does need to be investigated because these allegations are disturbing,” he said.