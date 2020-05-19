West Palm woman charged after toddler overdoses on drugs

Authorities say a Palm Beach County woman allowed a toddler to overdose on cocaine and possibly fentanyl.
The Palm Beach Post reports that Nicole Ciufi, 33, was arrested early Monday morning and charged with child neglect.
Ciufi told police she had been alone with the 13-month-old child Sunday evening at her West Palm Beach apartment.
The toddler appeared to be struggling to breathe, and Ciufi called for an ambulance.
Police say staff at a nearby hospital used Narcan to revive the toddler.
A doctor told police that tests showed cocaine in the child’s system. The doctor also suspected fentanyl, but test results for the potent pain killer weren’t immediately available.
