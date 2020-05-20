Brevard County Sheriff videos get mixed reactions

The Brevard County Sheriff posted videos that are getting a lot of attention online and the reactions are mixed.
In the first video, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey is standing in front a home. He says deputies were called to that home more than 100 times last year.
Ivey says the crimes are mostly drug-related and the neighbors are fed up. In the video, he promised that the next time the residents committed a crime, they were going to jail.
Less than 24 hours later, another video was posted. In this one, the resident of the home was being taken to jail. He seemingly did not heed the warning.
"I told you I'm going to give them a new address, a new place to live so they can't aggravate the neighbors, so this is what we're doing right now. If you're going to break the law in Brevard County, you better find another place to do it," said Ivey.
The videos have more than 4 million views on Facebook and the reactions are mixed. Some commenters applaud the bold efforts while others believe some things should be kept private.
Authorities haven’t released the name of the suspect.
