2 charges dropped against woman who breached Mar-a-Lago checkpoints

Prosecutors have dropped two of the four charges against a woman accused of leading law enforcement on a wild chase through two barricades in late January at Mar-a-Lago.
Hannah Roemhild, 30, of Middletown, Connecticut, was arrested Jan. 31 after dancing on her vehicle, acting erratically then driving through the security checkpoints that were set up along South Ocean Boulevard ahead of a weekend visit by President Donald Trump.
Court documents show charges of fleeing from police and resisting an officer without violence were dropped this week.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO OF ARREST:
Roemhild, an opera singer, still faces two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, which are both felonies. Those two counts are still pending with the next hearing date scheduled for July 23.
When Roemhild plowed through the checkpoints earlier this year, it drew gunfire from two Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies and a Secret Service agent. She then picked up her mother from Palm Beach International Airport before being taken into custody at a West Palm Beach extended stay motel.
