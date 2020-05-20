Coronavirus death toll rises by 44 in state, by 9 in Palm Beach County

The state coronavirus death toll rose by 44 to 2,096, including by 7 to 291 in Palm Beach County, as both numbers were down from the previous day and one week, the Florida Department of Health announced Wednesday morning.
On Tuesday, the state reported 55 more deaths and Palm Beach County rose by nine.
Last Wednesday, the increases were 55 in the state and 9 in the county.
New cases statewide rose slightly from 502 to 527 after 854 on Monday. In Palm Beach County, they climbed by 77 compared with 41 the day before.
The Treasure Coast reported 26 cases, including 23 in Martin County, 4 in Okeechobee, none in Indian River and St. Lucie County down 1. The state sometimes rectifies incorrect county locations. Miami-Dade's cases increased by 92 and Broward by 32.
The Treasure Coast area reported no additional deaths Wednesday. St. Lucie has reported 28, Martin 8, Indian River at 9 and Okechobee none.
Miami-Dade County has the most deaths in the state, increasing by 11 to 589 in one day. Broward County rose by 3 to 285, which is 6 behind Palm Beach County. Lee is in fourth place 89 and no new deaths in one day. Manatee is fifth place with 84, a rise of 2.
Twenty-one of the 44 additional deaths are linked to South Florida, which accounts for 1,210 deaths for 57.7 percent of the state total though the population comprises 30 percent.
The state positive test rate dropped four-tenths of a percentage point to 6.1 with the rate more than 10 percent for several weeks. The most recent positive daily rate was 1.0 percent compared with 1.3 percent the day before.
The number of tests reported Wednesday was significantly higher than the day before, 55,507 compared with 38,452. A total of 772,669 have been tested with 723,877 negative results and the remaining 1,321 inconclusive or not reported.
The mortality rate involving positive cases is 4.4 percent in the state compared with 6.0 percent in the United States and 6.5 percent worldwide, which passed 324,000 deaths and neared 5 million cases Tuesday. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.1 percent, compared with Broward at 4.4 percent and Miami-Dade with 3.7 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 8.3 percent in St. Lucie, 8.3 percent in Indian River and 1.9 percent in Martin.
The deaths in the state range from a 26-year-old man to a 103-year-old women, both in Miami-Dade. Ninety-four percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 63 percent 75 and older in state data. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive -- 43 percent 55 and older and 14 percent 75 and older. At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 305 cases of infants to 4 years old and 656 from 4-14 among the 46,944 testing positive through Tuesday.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 17 states.
The county's total number of confirmed cases range from newborn to 104. Martin County also reported on Sunday an infant girl tested positive.
Through Tuesday, West Palm Beach leads Palm Beach County with 894 cases, followed by Lake Worth Beach with 807, Boca Raton with 567, Boynton Beach with 521, Delray Beach with 431 and Belle Glade has 289. The most cases on the Treasure Coast are in Port St. Lucie with 227.
Palm Beach County has 4,776 cases out of 57,174 total tested, including 103 awaiting results, for 8.4 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive.
Miami-Dade leads with 16,034 positive cases out of 146,795 tested for 10.9 percent, and Broward is second with 6,407 cases and 83,836 tested for 7.6 percentage.
In St. Lucie, it's 336 positive out of 7,300 for 4.6 percent, Martin with 419 of 4,749 for 8.8 percent, Indian River with 108 out of 3,320 for 3.3 percent and Okeechobee with 49 out of 1,229 for 3.8 percent. Martin's percentage dropped from 10.8 as 1,091 additional test results were reported, including 23 positive for a daily positive rate of 2.1 percent.
A total of 8,641 people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 187 more than the day before. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died. The number is 965 in Palm Beach County, 87 in St. Lucie, 58 in Martin, 29 in Indian River and 7 in Okeechobee.
Florida is in 11th in the nation for total deaths behind Maryland, according to BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} Worldometers.info. BrightspotCmsObjectEnd Maryland has reported 29 more deaths than Florida, including 58 Tuesday.
Florida has 98 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 283 per million. New York, which represents one-third of the deaths in the nation, has 1,489 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 41.6 per million.
National data
The death toll was 93,533 with 1,552 additional deaths through Tuesday. Cases hit 1,570,583 with 20,289 additional ones. Last Tuesday, there were 1,630 additional deaths and 22,802 more cases.
Five states reported additional deaths in triple figures Tuesday, compared with two on Monday.
No. 1 New York reported the most deaths -- 168 -- compared with 155 to move to 28,636. A few weeks ago, nearly 800 deaths were reported in one day in the state.
Illinois reported a state-record 145 deaths Tuesday -- the second most in the nation -- after 57 Monday to climb to 4,379 in sixth place.
New Jersey had the third-most deaths, 143 after 82 for second place with 10,591.
Michigan rose from 24 new deaths to 102 for a total of 5,017 in fourth place and No. 8 California added 104.
In double digits were No. 3 Massachusetts with 76, No. 6 Pennsylvania with 83, No. 7 Connecticut with 23, No. 9 Louisiana with 18.
Georgia is in 14th place with an increase of 26 after 40 Monday. Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, dropped to 18th behind Virginia, reporting 10 more deaths Monday to reach 1,029 as well as 129 more cases.
One week ago Wednesday in the United States, there were 85,540 deaths, two weeks ago there were 74,799, three weeks ago 61,655, four weeks ago 47,894, five weeks ago 32,712, six weeks ago 17,691, seven weeks ago 6,394, eight weeks ago 1,260, nine weeks ago 170, 10 weeks ago 38, 11 weeks ago 9 and 11 weeks ago none.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 33.8 percent of the 4,589 additional deaths and 28.8 percent of the world total Tuesday though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
The deaths continue to skyrocket in Brazil with a record 1,130 new ones reported after 735 on Monday. The nation's previous record was 835 Thursday. In one week, Brazil has risen from 12,404 to 17,983 deaths in sixth. The South American nation reported 16,517 cases, also a record in the nation and second in the world behind the United States.
The United Kingdom, which is second behind the United States in total deaths at 35,341, reported a spike Tuesday -- 545 more fatalities compared with 160 Monday. The record was 1,172 on April. 21.
Italy, which at one time was the epicenter of the world, is in third place, gaining 162 after 99 Monday -- the lowest since 97 on March 9. The high of 919 was on March 27 at 32,007.
No. 4 France hadn't reported any deaths Tuesday -- the total is 28,022 -- but did report 882 cases.
Nations in the top 10 reporting additional deaths in double figures are No. 5 Spain with 69, No. 7 Belgium with 28, No. 8 Germany with 70, No. 9 Iran with 62 and No. 10 Canada with 70.
Mexico is in 12th place with 5,332, including 155 more Monday. No. 13 China, the original epicenter, reported zero new deaths Wednesday – the last one reported was April 26.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported 45 more deaths in 15th place with 3,743 as well as 422 cases. Neighboring Norway reported zero deaths to stay at 233 as well as 10 more cases.
Russia continues to skyrocket in cases with 9,263 more for a total of 299,941, second behind the United States. Russia reported 115 more deaths to rise to 2,837 in 19th.
