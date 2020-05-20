Coronavirus deaths spike in state past 2,000; 9 more in Palm Beach County

After two days of low coronavirus death increases in Florida, the state toll surged by 55 to 2,052 and Palm Beach County rose to the second-most deaths with nine more fatalities to rise to 284 the Florida Department of Health announced Monday morning.
But some good news: new cases statewide decreased from 854 to 502 after 777 Sunday and 672 Saturday. In Palm Beach County, they climbed by 41 compared with 134 Sunday and 49 Saturday.
The Treasure Coast reported 32 more cases after a spike of 50 Monday as well as 3 more in St. Lucie, 2 in Indian River and 2 in Okeechobee. Meanwhile, Miami-Dade's cases increased by 78 and Broward by 47.
Death statistics traditionally climb after two days of weekend data. In the state, the toll had increased by 9 on Sunday and by 24 on Monday. Palm Beach County hadn't reported any new deaths during that time.
Last Tuesday, 44 additional deaths were reported in the state and 7 in Palm Beach County. Two weeks ago the increase was 72. The record was Tuesday, April 24 when the state toll climbed by 83 and in the county by 17, also a record.
The Treasure Coast area reported two additional deaths Tuesday. St. Lucie rose to 28 with the death of an 88-year-old woman and Martin climbed to 8 with the death of a 68-year-old men. Remaining the same were Indian River at 9 and Okechobee none.
Miami-Dade County has the most deaths in the state, increasing by 12 to 578 in one day. Broward County rose by 1 to 282, just 2 behind Palm Beach County. Lee is in fourth place 89 and no new deaths in one day after 11 more Monday. Manatee is fifth place with 82, a rise of 1.
Twenty-four of the 55 additional deaths are linked to South Florida, which accounts for 1,189 deaths for 57.9 percent of the state total though the population comprises 30 percent.
The state positive test rate dropped four-tenths of a percentage point to 6.5 with the rate more than 10 percent for several weeks. The most recent positive daily rate was 1.3 percent compared with 3.4 percent the day before.
A total of 717,162 have been tested, an increase of 39,452 on one day, with 668,911 negative results and the remaining 1,307 inconclusive or not reported. On Monday, the state reported 22,286 additional tests.
The mortality rate involving positive cases is 4.4 percent in the state compared with 6.0 percent in the United States and 6.5 percent worldwide, which passed 324,000 deaths and neared 5 million cases Tuesday. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.0 percent, compared with Broward at 4.4 percent and Miami-Dade with 3.6 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 8.3 percent in St. Lucie, 8.3 percent in Indian River and 2.0 percent in Martin.
The deaths in the state range from a 26-year-old man to a 103-year-old women, both in Miami-Dade. Ninety-four percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 63 percent 75 and older in state data. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive -- 43 percent 55 and older and 14 percent 75 and older. At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 305 cases of infants to 4 years old and 656 from 4-14 among the 46,944 testing positive.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 17 states.
The county's nine additional deaths are six women and three men, ranging from 61 to 91.
The county's total number of confirmed cases range from newborn to 104. Martin County also reported on Sunday an infant girl tested positive.
West Palm Beach leads Palm Beach County with 894 cases, followed by Lake Worth Beach with 807, Boca Raton with 567, Boynton Beach with 521, Delray Beach with 431 and Belle Glade has 289. The most cases on the Treasure Coast are in Port St. Lucie with 227.
Palm Beach County has 4,699 cases out of 53,645 total tested, including 108 awaiting results, for 8.8 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive.
Miami-Dade leads with 15,942 positive cases out of 138,395 tested for 11.5 percent, and Broward is second with 6,369 cases and 79,134 tested for 8.0 percentage.
In St. Lucie, it's 337 positive out of 6,833 for 4.9 percent, Martin with 396 of 3,658 for 10.8 percent, Indian River with 108 out of 3,225 for 3.3 percent and Okeechobee with 45 out of 1,169 for 3.8 percent. In Martin County, Stuart rose by 20 to 158 and Indiantown increased by 4 to 148.
A total of 8,494 people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 190 more than the day before. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died. The number is 913 in Palm Beach County, 87 in St. Lucie, 58 in Martin, 29 in Indian River and 7 in Okeechobee.
Florida is in 11th in the nation for total deaths behind Maryland, according to Worldometers.info. Maryland has reported 29 more deaths than Florida, including 58 Tuesday.
Florida has 96 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 283 per million. New York, which represents one-third of the deaths in the nation, has 1,489 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 41.6 per million.
National data
The death toll was 93,533 with 1,552 additional deaths. Cases hit 1,570,583 with 20,289 additional ones. Last Tuesday, there were 1,630 additional deaths and 22,802 more cases.
Five states reported additional deaths in triple figures Tuesday, compared with two on Monday.
No. 1 New York reported the most deaths -- 168 -- compared with 155 to move to 28,636. A few weeks ago, nearly 800 deaths were reported in one day in the state.
Illinois reported a state-record 145 deaths Tuesday -- the second most in the nation -- after 57 Monday to climb to 4,379 in sixth place.
New Jersey had the third-most deaths, 143 after 82 for second place with 10,591.
Michigan rose from 24 new deaths to 102 for a total of 5,017 in fourth place and No. 8 California added 104.
In double digits were No. 3 Massachusetts with 76, No. 6 Pennsylvania with 83, No. 7 Connecticut with 23, No. 9 Louisiana with 18.
Georgia is in 14th place with an increase of 26 after 40 Monday. Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, dropped to 18th behind Virginia, reporting 10 more deaths Monday to reach 1,029 as well as 129 more cases.
One week ago Tuesday in the United States, there were 83,718 deaths, two weeks ago there were 72,271, three weeks ago 59,265, four weeks ago 45,536, five weeks ago 30,081, six weeks ago 15,526, seven weeks ago 5,151, eight weeks ago 957, nine weeks ago 121, 10 weeks ago 30, 11 weeks ago 9 and 12 weeks ago none.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 33.8 percent of the 4,589 additional deaths and 28.8 percent of the world total Tuesday though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
The deaths continue to skyrocket in Brazil with a record 1,130 new ones reported after 735 on Monday. The nation's previous record was 835 Thursday. In one week, Brazil has risen from 12,404 to 17,983 deaths in sixth. The South American nation reported 16,517 cases, also a record in the nation and second in the world behind the United States.
The United Kingdom, which is second behind the United States in total deaths at 35,341, reported a spike Tuesday -- 545 more fatalities compared with 160 Monday. The record was 1,172 on April. 21.
Italy, which at one time was the epicenter of the world, is in third place, gaining 162 after 99 Monday -- the lowest since 97 on March 9. The high of 919 was on March 27 at 32,007.
No. 4 France hadn't reported any deaths Tuesday -- the total is 28,022 -- but did report 882 cases.
Nations in the top 10 reporting additional deaths in double figures are No. 5 Spain with 69, No. 7 Belgium with 28, No. 8 Germany with 70, No. 9 Iran with 62 and No. 10 Canada with 70.
Mexico is in 12th place with 5,332, including 155 more Monday. No. 13 China, the original epicenter, reported zero new deaths Wednesday – the last one reported was April 26.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported 45 more deaths in 15th place with 3,743 as well as 422 cases. Neighboring Norway reported zero deaths to stay at 233 as well as 10 more cases.
Russia continues to skyrocket in cases with 9,263 more for a total of 299,941, second behind the United States. Russia reported 115 more deaths to rise to 2,837 in 19th.
